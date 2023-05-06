Dillydally: Govt Cancer Hospital in Nagpur awaits VIPs for bhoomipujan

First instalment of Rs 20 crore received but the authorities waiting to get the time of Union Minister Gadkari and Deputy CM Fadnavis for laying foundation

Nagpur: The bhoomipujan of the Government Cancer Hospital, proposed to be constructed in the TB ward area of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Nagpur, is likely to be held in the second week of May, a media report said.

The report said that everything is set for the construction of the new cancer hospital, but the authorities are waiting to get the time of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for the bhoomipujan.

Advertisement

The nodal agency for construction of the hospital — Nagpur Metro Region Development Authority (NMRDA) — has already received the first instalment of Rs 20 crore and is ready to start the first phase of construction.

According to GMCH Dean Dr Raj Gajbhiye, all formalities are completed and they are ready to start the construction work with a formal ‘bhoomipujan’ ceremony. We are planning to start work in the next two weeks. This hospital will be a boon for the poor patients in the region, said Dr Gajbhiye.

The hospital is a long-pending project. The State Government has given approval of Rs 76 crore for its construction and Rs 23 crore for equipment purchase.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement