MVI who joined anti-corruption campaign against RTO officials now booked by ACB in Rs 500 border check-post bribery case

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Nagpur: In a stunning twist that has sent shockwaves through the Regional Transport Office (RTO) establishment, a Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) who had earlier projected himself as a crusader against corruption has now found himself at the centre of a bribery scandal.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has trapped and booked Sajan Shaligram Shende (50), an MVI posted with the Nagpur Rural RTO, for allegedly facilitating the collection of illegal gratification at the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border check-post at Khursapar. The operation has exposed what investigators suspect was a well-entrenched system of bribe collection from truck operators passing through the checkpoint.

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What makes the case particularly embarrassing for the RTO department is that Shende was among a group of Motor Vehicle Inspectors who had approached the ACB earlier this year, alleging corruption by certain officials within the department.

From complainant to accused

On March 30, 2026, a delegation of 20 Motor Vehicle Inspectors had submitted a memorandum to the ACB in Nagpur, demanding action against alleged corruption within the RTO. Shende was one of the signatories and participants in that delegation.

Barely two months later, the same officer has been named in a corruption case following an ACB trap operation. The irony has not gone unnoticed within official circles, where the development is being viewed as a serious setback to the department’s credibility.

Truck driver’s complaint exposes alleged racket

The case surfaced after a truck owner-cum-driver approached the ACB on June 10 with allegations that officials and private individuals operating at the Khursapar border check-post routinely demanded money from transporters.

According to the complaint, Rs 500 had already been collected from him on an earlier occasion for allowing his vehicle to pass through the check-post without hindrance. Since he was scheduled to cross the same route again, he feared another demand for illegal payment and sought the intervention of the ACB.

Acting on the complaint, ACB officials conducted a discreet verification on June 11. During the verification process, Praveen Baburao Gaidhane (50), a private individual allegedly operating at the check-post, demanded Rs 500 from the complainant for clearing the truck’s entry, investigators said.

At the time, MVI Shende was reportedly present on duty at the Khursapar border checkpoint.

The ACB laid a trap, during which Gaidhane allegedly accepted the tainted currency from the complainant. Investigators claim the bribe was accepted with the active support, encouragement and knowledge of the MVI. Both men were immediately taken into custody.

The trap has once again raised concerns over the functioning of interstate transport check-posts, where truck operators have long alleged unofficial collections, harassment and illegal demands.

Investigators are now expected to examine whether the incident was an isolated act or part of a larger network operating at the strategic Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border crossing.

The arrest has also triggered discussions within transport circles about the role of private agents at government check-posts and the extent of their alleged nexus with officials.

A case has been registered at Kelwad Police Station under Sections 7A and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Dr Digambar Pradhan, with support from Additional Superintendents of Police Madhuri Baviskar and Vijay Mahulkar. The trap was supervised by Bharati Gurnule and executed by Mayur Chaurasia along with the trap team.

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