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Nagpur: In a dramatic intervention that exposed the continuing prevalence of child marriage despite strict legal prohibitions, authorities in Kamptee thwarted the marriage of a 15-year-old girl barely two hours before the wedding rituals were set to begin.

The ceremony was fully arranged. The wedding hall had been decorated, relatives and guests had gathered in large numbers, and preparations for the sacred vows were underway. However, a timely tip-off and swift action by child protection authorities and police prevented what officials described as a serious violation of a minor’s rights and the law.

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According to officials, the District Child Protection Unit received confidential information that a minor girl was being married off to a 19-year-old youth in the Kamptee area on Wednesday night.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, a joint team led by District Child Protection Officer Mustaq Pathan, along with Childline representatives and personnel from New Kamptee Police Station, rushed to the venue.

Upon arrival, the team found the wedding preparations in their final stages. Guests had already assembled and the marriage ceremony was expected to commence within a matter of hours.

Officials immediately halted the proceedings and began verifying the girl’s age through official documents. The scrutiny revealed that the bride-to-be was only 15 years old, three years below the legally permissible age of marriage for women in India.

The discovery transformed what appeared to be a routine wedding celebration into a potential violation of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, which criminalizes the marriage of minors and provides for stringent legal action against those involved.

Authorities then confronted family members and organizers, explaining the legal consequences of conducting a child marriage, including criminal prosecution, fines, and imprisonment.

Family persuaded to call off marriage

Officials said the intervention extended beyond legal warnings. The team held extensive discussions with the girl’s parents and relatives, highlighting the long-term consequences of child marriage, including school dropout, health risks, economic dependence, and the loss of educational and career opportunities.

After being informed of both the legal and social implications, the family agreed to suspend the marriage. The decision effectively rescued the teenager from being pushed into matrimony before reaching adulthood and safeguarded her right to education, personal development, and a secure future.

A future saved at the last moment

Child protection officials noted that had the marriage been completed, the girl’s education and future prospects could have been severely affected.

The case underscores a troubling reality: despite growing awareness and legal safeguards, child marriages continue to be planned and conducted in some areas, often behind closed doors and away from public scrutiny.

Officials described the operation as a reminder that vigilance by citizens and timely intervention by authorities can make the difference between a child losing her future and being given the opportunity to shape it.

Administration appeals for public vigilance

Following the rescue, the administration urged citizens to immediately report any information regarding child marriages to Childline 1098 or the nearest police station. Officials emphasized that a single phone call or tip-off can prevent irreversible harm and protect a child’s legal rights.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of District Women and Child Development Officer Sunil Meshram. Key members of the rescue team included PSI Shruti Kadam, Childline representatives Aniket Bhivgade, Meenakshi Dhadade, Sachin Dhotarkar, and Vaishali Patil of the Gramin Samasyamukti Trust.

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