Friendship Day Party Controversy: Vedant Chhabria Says Sorry to Bawankule in Exclusive Nagpur Today Video

Main accused releases apology after viral video sparks outrage

Nagpur: Days after media exposed how organisers of a Friendship Day party tried to intimidate police by name-dropping Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the key accused in the viral clip — Vedant Chhabria — has now issued a video apology.

In the exclusive video to Nagpur Today, Chhabria apologised to Minister Bawankule, the Nagpur Police Commissioner, and DCP Zone 5 Niketan Kadam for his behaviour during the August 3 Friends & Beyond party at Eden Greenz, Kamptee Road.

The incident, which drew sharp criticism across Nagpur, unfolded when police arrived to stop loud music and resolve a dispute. On camera, Chhabria could be heard telling officers, “I will directly talk to Bawankule,” in an attempt to avoid action.

Following the minister’s intervention, Old Kamptee Police booked Chhabria along with co-accused Ritesh Chandrashekhar Bhadade and Akash Bhanmali Samal under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS) and the Maharashtra Police Act for violating event permissions and obstructing police work.

Sources revealed that Chhabria, who initially fled to Mumbai, issued the apology after mounting public backlash and legal trouble. Police confirmed that while the apology is noted, legal proceedings will move forward.

The minister’s decisive stance and the police’s swift response — prompted by Media’s report — have been praised in law enforcement circles. Senior officers stressed that misusing political influence to evade police action will not be tolerated.