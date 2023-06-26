Friends hatch conspiracy, rob youth of Rs 1.80 lakh; arrested in Dhantoli

Nagpur: Two friends hatched a conspiracy to rob their good samaritan friend and implemented the plan with the help of two bogus policemen. Finally, the Dhantoli police unearthed the nexus and arrested the duo and the two bogus policemen.

The accused, identified as Aniket Prakash Wankhede (22) and Sachin Vaidya (23), both residents of Ravi Nagar Quarters, Ambazari; Yash Anil Tekam (24), a resident of Dattawadi and Anil Jadhav.

The complaint was lodged by Mrudul Prashant Supsande, a mobile recharger residing in the Dev Nagar area and having a shop at Gajanan Nagar in Dhantoli. According to police, Aniket and Sachin are close friends of Mrudul and they were aware of his good nature. The two hatched a conspiracy to extort money from Mrudul and roped in Yash and Anil in the plan who were tasked to appear as policemen.

According to police, the accused Aniket met Mrudul at his shop and sought help to hack girlfriend’s mobile phone. Mrudul contacted Sachin to help Aniket. On June 18 at 4.20 pm, two persons, Yash and Anil, posing as policemen appeared in Mrudul’s shop. They also brought Aniket and Sachin by tying their hands with rope. Threatening Mrudul with dire consequences, the bogus police accused him of hacking a girl’s mobile phone. In a state of panic, Mrudul urged them to settle the matter.

Seizing the opportunity, the impostors forced Mrudul to transfer Rs 1.80 lakh, from his mobile phone to the criminals’ account. With the money in hand, the perpetrators made a swift getaway, leaving their captives behind. Realizing the gravity of the situation, Mrudul lodged a complaint with the Dhantoli police.

After the investigation, the police found that Mrudul’s close friends Aniket and Sachin were involved in the crime. All the four accused were arrested by the police and an offence under Sections 394, 452, 171and 34 of IPC was registered against them.

