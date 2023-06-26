Captured from Umred, tiger dies of injuries in Nagpur

Nagpur: One more tiger from the South Umred forest range succumbed to injuries during treatment in Nagpur on Sunday.

This is the 18th tiger death in Maharashtra from the wild in the last six months and the 91st in the country. The State is second to neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, which has recorded 25 tiger deaths. Both states contribute to nearly 50% of the tiger deaths in the country every year.

The said tiger was captured on June 19, from compartment number 374 in Masala beat under South Umred range after it was found injured. The injured tiger was seen around 9 am. However, the animal was captured by the team of Transit Treatment Centre (TTC), Seminary Hills, Nagpur, after eight hours when orders were issued by the PCCF (Wildlife) at 5 pm.

Reports said that the tiger shouldn’t have been shifted to TTC. “Ideally the tiger should have been shifted to the Gorewada Rescue Centre where the veterinary doctors from Wildlife Research and Training Centre (WRTC) are more experienced in treating tigers. But the animal was treated at TTC for the last seven days,” they said.

“No doubt the TTC is doing good work but as the centre is small it can’t hold big carnivores. The basic purpose to set up TTC was to treat animals in transit and shift them to Gorewada. It seems both Gorewada and TTC are competing among themselves now,” they said.

As per guidelines laid down by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NCTA) a committee was set-up for autopsy and it included Dr Bharat Singh Hada, Deputy Chief Conservator of Forest; Atul Deokar, Assistant Conservatorof Forest; V C Gangawane, Assistant Conservator(Umred), P D Babhale and P Ramteke, Range Forest Officers, Vinod Arora, Representative of NCTA; Avinash Londhe, Honorary Wildlife Warden; Kundan Hate; Dr SmitaRamteke, Dr Swapnil Sonone; DrVinod Samarth; Dr PrashantSonkusare, Dr SudarshanKakde, Dr Rajesh Fulsunge, all Animal Husbandry Officers.

The autopsy revealed that pus had formed in the tiger’s body that caused poison and hence his vital organs were badly affected. The viscera was sent for chemical analysis.

