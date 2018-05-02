Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

‘Friends’ garment shop owner, employee arrested for clicking video of teenage girl in changing room

Nagpur: The owner of the renowned readymade garment retailer – Friends – situated on Sitabuldi Main Road has been arrested on the charges of clicking video of a teenage girl in changing room of the shop. An employee of the shop has also been arrested in this connection. The two accused had hidden a mobile phone in the changing room and clicking videos of women customers.

The accused have been identified as Kisan Inderchand Agrawal (54), owner of Friends, and a resident of Plot No. 79, opposite Radhakrishna Temple, Wardhaman Nagar, and the employee Nikhil alias Pintu Deepak Chouthmal (27), resident of Plot No. 994, Ambedkar Nagar, Pachpaoli.

On Friday around 7.45 pm, the 17-year old girl along with her friend went to the readymade garment retailer Friends on Sitabuldi Main Road. After purchasing some items of garment, she went to the changing room of the shop at second floor. Unaware of the hidden mobile phone, the teenage girl was changing clothes. The accused clicked obscene video of the cloth changing girl. But the nasty act of the accused boomeranged as the girl spotted the hidden mobile phone and raised an alarm. The minor girl immediately approached the nearby Sitabuldi Police Station and registered a case against the pervert accused.

PSI Vitole, acting on the complaint, booked the accused owner of Friends Kisan Agrawal and employee Nikhil Chouthmal under Sections 354(C), 188 of the IPC read with Section 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and put them behind the bars. Further probe is underway.

