Friend kills anti-social element in Jaripatka

Nagpur: Jaripatka Police have booked a youth for allegedly killing his friend following an argument over pending dues here, on Thursday night. Cops have booked accused Rohit Moon on the charges of murder and placed him under arrest.

According to police sources, the deceased, Shubham alias Kachra Masurkar (27) was a resident of Lane No 3, Maya Nagar, Indora was a local goon and had couple of offences registered against him.

Shubham and Rohit were close friends. They were allegedly consuming Marijuana near Arya Nagar Ground. It’s is when a quarrel broke out between them as Shubham was not returning the money to Rohit which he had borrowed from him. After heated exchanges, Rohit smashed Shubham’s head with a boulder and fled the spot. Shubham was killed on the spot.

Staff from Jaripatka Police visited the spot and sent Shubham’s body to Mayo Hospital for post-mortem.



