Fresh Rs 40 lakh plot fraud case registered against Kamlesh Hanwate

Already jailed in extortion, cheating and money-lending cases, Hanwate now faces another land fraud allegation involving his wife

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Nagpur: The legal troubles of alleged fraudster Kamlesh Hanwate continue to mount, with the Sakkardara Police registering yet another cheating case against him, this time over an alleged Rs 40 lakh plot fraud.

Already lodged in jail in connection with multiple criminal cases, including extortion, land fraud and illegal money-lending, Hanwate is now accused of duping a buyer by falsely claiming ownership of a plot and collecting a substantial amount without executing the sale deed or refunding the money.

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According to Sakkardara Police, the complainant, Mohit Pardhi, alleged that Kamlesh Hanwate and his wife, Pooja Hanwate, represented themselves as the owners of a plot at Mouza Wela and agreed to sell it for Rs 48.21 lakh.

The complainant alleged that the couple collected Rs 40 lakh through cheques and cash on different occasions. However, despite receiving the payment, they neither executed the sale deed nor returned the money.

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Based on the complaint, Sakardara Police have registered a case of cheating and launched an investigation.

The latest FIR adds to a growing list of criminal cases against Hanwate.

On July 5, he was arrested along with his woman friend Anita Bhardwaj in an alleged extortion case involving complainant Mohit Pardhi.

Subsequently, Imambada Police secured his custody through a production warrant in connection with another alleged land fraud, in which he is accused of cheating a woman relative of nearly Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of arranging a plot.

He has also been questioned by Ajni Police in a case alleging that he recovered Rs 16 lakh against a loan of ₹3 lakh and continued to extort money from the borrower through threats.

Hanwate is currently in judicial custody.

Following registration of the fresh case, Sakardara Police are preparing to obtain Hanwate’s custody for interrogation to probe the latest allegations.

Investigators are also examining whether he employed a similar modus operandi to cheat other prospective land buyers.

His wife, Pooja Hanwate, has also been named as a co-accused in the FIR. However, she has not been arrested so far.

Police said the investigation is continuing from all angles, and further action will be taken based on the evidence collected during the probe.

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