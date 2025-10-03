“Find Joy in Every Moment of Life, Not Worry About Opinions: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to Seniors”

Nagpur: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, urged senior citizens to focus on finding happiness in every aspect of life instead of worrying about what others think or say about them. He was addressing a gathering on the occasion of World Senior Citizens’ Day at Santaji Sabhagruh in Nagpur on Friday.

The event was organized by the Jyeshtha Nagarik Pratishthan with the support of the Teli Samaj Sabha. The inaugural session saw the presence of Pratishthan president Datta Meghe, Prof. Anil Sole, Raju Mishra, Babasaheb Nandanpawar, Nana Dhage, Ashok Mankar, among others.

“Birth and death are inevitable realities. What matters is not how long a person lives, but how they live their life,” Gadkari said, quoting Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak. “Happiness is not available in any marketplace—it must be discovered in small, everyday things. Our personality, mindset, and nature play a key role in creating joy within us.”

He emphasized that getting disturbed over trivial matters robs one of peace of mind, urging seniors to cultivate positivity and gratitude.

Datta Meghe highlighted that senior citizens, enriched by experience, provide guidance to society and today’s program was meant to inspire the younger generation to respect elders.

Babasaheb Nandanpawar added, “Ageing is a law of nature, but how we live as seniors is a matter of choice. Seniors must change their outlook towards life and plan it wisely.”