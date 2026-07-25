Published On : Sat, Jul 25th, 2026
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Freedom fighters, public figures at Parshvanath Public School here

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The birth anniversary of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, the pioneer of Ganeshotsav and Shiv Jayanti, was celebrated with enthusiasm with various activities. At the beginning of the program, the school director Uday Tekade offered a wreath to the statue of Lokmanya Tilak and greeted him. Principal Annu Pal introduced the students to Tilak’s life’s work and contribution to the freedom struggle through the introduction.

In his presidential speech, Uday Tekade gave information about Tilak’s ideas of Swarajya, the awareness campaign carried out through the newspapers ‘Kesari’, ‘Maratha’ and the book written in Mandalay jail.

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On this occasion, an oration competition was held in the school. Sakshi Chavan, Alina Baig, Yashshree Khobragade, Prakash Manjhi, Kartik Thakur and Divyansh Pardhi participated through speeches and costumes. The program was conducted by Nazneen Khan.

Rupali Ingle, Isha Satpute, Pragati Bhalavi, Maya Naikuji, Omlata Bambode, Ujjwala Dhongde and Rekha Javarkar collaborated in the planning.

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