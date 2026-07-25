NewEra Hospitals Opens Flagship Multi-Specialty Healthcare Destination in Ramdaspeth

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Nagpur : In a landmark development for healthcare in Central India, New Era Hospital today announces the launch of its flagship multi-specialty hospital at Ramdaspeth, Nagpur. With the strategic backing of Premji Invest and supported by the entrepreneurial legacy of the Pagariya Group, the investment arm of one of India’s most respected business families, New Era Hospital represents a bold vision to create a world-class healthcare institution rooted in clinical excellence, innovation, and compassionate care.

The grand inauguration will be graced by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, along with Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Hon’able Chief Minister of Maharashtra, accompanied by eminent industrialists, healthcare leaders, medical professionals, dignitaries, and members of the community.

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Strategically located in the heart of Nagpur, New Era Hospital has been designed as a modern centre of excellence, bringing together advanced medical technology, experienced consultants, highly skilled nursing teams, and patient-centric infrastructure to deliver comprehensive healthcare services under one roof.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Anand Sancheti, Managing Director, NewEra Hospitals said:

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“New Era Hospital has been established with a vision to create a healthcare institution that delivers not only advanced medical care but also trust, compassion, and an exceptional patient experience. The support of the Premji Invest and Pagariya Group, provides a strong foundation to build a future-ready healthcare ecosystem that will serve generations to come. Our goal is to set new benchmarks in quality, patient outcomes, and healthcare accessibility for Nagpur and the wider region.”

Dr Mahesh Sarda, Unit Director & Consultant – Critical Care & Emergency Medicine, NewEra Hospital Ramdaspeth shares, “At NewEra Hospitals, we’ve reimagined critical care with advanced ICUs, a dedicated Emergency Department, centralized patient monitoring, and intelligent digital systems. Every innovation is designed to help our teams respond faster and deliver safer, more precise care. When every second matters, technology and teamwork save lives.”

Dr Alankar Ramteke, Unit Director & Consultant – Orthopedics & Robotic Joint Replacement, NewEra Hospital Ramdaspeth shares, “We feel happy and proud to offer to Nagpur and Central India – Advanced Orthopedic Care, that includes Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery, Fast track Surgery, MIS, Sports injury with advanced trauma care at NewEra Hospitals. We have worked hard to bring to you world class orthopaedic services with precision, driven by advanced surgical Robots, state of art technology, surgical expertise and modern modular operation theatres, equipped ambulance services for trauma for ensuring safer surgeries and Enhanced Recovery.”

Equipped with state-of-the-art operation theatres, advanced critical care units, emergency and trauma services, high-end diagnostics, modern imaging technology, and specialised clinical departments, New Era Hospital offers integrated care across multiple specialties. The institution also places strong emphasis on preventive healthcare through community outreach programmes, corporate wellness initiatives, school health programmes, and regular health camps.

Built on the pillars of clinical excellence, innovation, integrity, patient safety, and compassionate service, New Era Hospital aims to emerge as a trusted healthcare destination for families across Vidarbha and neighbouring states while contributing significantly to Nagpur’s growth as a leading medical hub.

The inauguration ceremony will witness the participation of distinguished guests from healthcare, industry, academia, and the community, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the region’s healthcare journey.

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