Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Jun 3rd, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Free Ration From June 5 To Those Even Without Ration Card, Announces Manish Sisodia

    New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said the Delhi government will start providing ration to the needy without ration cards from June 5. “Ration has started reaching government schools from today. Those who do not have ration card will also start receiving ration from June 5,” he tweeted in Hindi.

    Earlier, Delhi’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain had said the Delhi government will distribute 4 kg wheat and 1 kg rice per person for free among those not covered under the Public Distribution System.

    One school each in every ward has been earmarked for free food grain distribution.

    According to the Delhi government’s estimates, around 20 lakh people who don’t have ration cards will be eligible to receive 5 kg food grain free as part of this measures.

    Trending In Nagpur
    वर्ष 2020-21 शैक्षणिक सत्र की छात्रवृत्ति शीघ्र जारी करें
    वर्ष 2020-21 शैक्षणिक सत्र की छात्रवृत्ति शीघ्र जारी करें
    NCWA – XI : यूनियन ने संयुक्त “चार्टर आफ डिमांड” का मसौदा किया तैयार
    NCWA – XI : यूनियन ने संयुक्त “चार्टर आफ डिमांड” का मसौदा किया तैयार
    RPF seizes brown sugar worth Rs 2.14 lakh from Maharashtra Exp
    RPF seizes brown sugar worth Rs 2.14 lakh from Maharashtra Exp
    Truck Engaged In Metro Work Crushes Man To Death In Nagpur
    Truck Engaged In Metro Work Crushes Man To Death In Nagpur
    महाराष्ट्र एक्स. में मिले ब्राउन शुगर का मामला, 310 पुड़ियों में 2.14 लाख का माल
    महाराष्ट्र एक्स. में मिले ब्राउन शुगर का मामला, 310 पुड़ियों में 2.14 लाख का माल
    पुलिस प्रशासन को छूटा पसीना, थाना के सामने जमकर धरना प्रदर्शन, कार्यप्रणाली पर भड़के जोशी
    पुलिस प्रशासन को छूटा पसीना, थाना के सामने जमकर धरना प्रदर्शन, कार्यप्रणाली पर भड़के जोशी
    रफ्तार पकड़ने लगी ST, ग्रीन जोन में सफर करने वाले यात्रियों को राहत
    रफ्तार पकड़ने लगी ST, ग्रीन जोन में सफर करने वाले यात्रियों को राहत
    AIIMS, Nagpur has set up two Liquid Oxygen tanks – one 20 kL & another 10 Kl
    AIIMS, Nagpur has set up two Liquid Oxygen tanks – one 20 kL & another 10 Kl
    गोंदिया: झगड़े में बीच-बचाव करने आए व्यक्ति पर चला चाकू ‘ दिनदहाड़े कत्ल ‘
    गोंदिया: झगड़े में बीच-बचाव करने आए व्यक्ति पर चला चाकू ‘ दिनदहाड़े कत्ल ‘
    फेटरीत कोरोना, म्युकरमायकोसिसवर जनजागृती
    फेटरीत कोरोना, म्युकरमायकोसिसवर जनजागृती
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145