Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Jun 3rd, 2021

    Truck Engaged In Metro Work Crushes Man To Death In Nagpur

    Nagpur: A beggar was crushed to death by a truck engaged in metro rail work in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Wednesday night, police said.

    The truck, mounted with an aerial work platform, was engaged in painting work of MahaMetro, executing the metro rail project at Nagpur, in the Santra Market area, they said.

    Inspector Bharat Kshirsagar of the Ganeshpeth police station said the accident occurred when the operator of the machine was parking the vehicle on the roadside at around 8 pm.

    The beggar, who has not been identified yet, came under the wheels of the truck and died on the spot, he said, adding the operator managed to flee the spot after the accident.

    A case will be registered against him for causing death by negligence, the police official said.

    Trending In Nagpur
    HSC exams Cancelled : अखेर शिक्कामोर्तब, बारावीची परीक्षा रद्द!
    HSC exams Cancelled : अखेर शिक्कामोर्तब, बारावीची परीक्षा रद्द!
    Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Board Exam 2021 have been cancelled
    Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Board Exam 2021 have been cancelled
    Adv Wanjari urges Munde to release scholarship money to colleges
    Adv Wanjari urges Munde to release scholarship money to colleges
    Ex-Mayor Joshi stages dharna at Pachpaoli Police Station
    Ex-Mayor Joshi stages dharna at Pachpaoli Police Station
    3 minor girls go missing in 24 hours in Nagpur
    3 minor girls go missing in 24 hours in Nagpur
    वर्ष 2020-21 शैक्षणिक सत्र की छात्रवृत्ति शीघ्र जारी करें
    वर्ष 2020-21 शैक्षणिक सत्र की छात्रवृत्ति शीघ्र जारी करें
    NCWA – XI : यूनियन ने संयुक्त “चार्टर आफ डिमांड” का मसौदा किया तैयार
    NCWA – XI : यूनियन ने संयुक्त “चार्टर आफ डिमांड” का मसौदा किया तैयार
    RPF seizes brown sugar worth Rs 2.14 lakh from Maharashtra Exp
    RPF seizes brown sugar worth Rs 2.14 lakh from Maharashtra Exp
    Truck Engaged In Metro Work Crushes Man To Death In Nagpur
    Truck Engaged In Metro Work Crushes Man To Death In Nagpur
    महाराष्ट्र एक्स. में मिले ब्राउन शुगर का मामला, 310 पुड़ियों में 2.14 लाख का माल
    महाराष्ट्र एक्स. में मिले ब्राउन शुगर का मामला, 310 पुड़ियों में 2.14 लाख का माल
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145