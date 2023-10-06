Free Health Check Up Camp by Sparsh Meditunes Hospital on Oct 8

Nagpur: Sparsh Meditunes Hospital, Nagpur, is organising a Free Health Check Camp in association with JCI Nagpur Gondwana, JCI Nagpur Sankalp and JCI Nagpur Urja on October 8, 2023 at Hospital Campus, Near Poonam Chambers, Byramji Town between 9 am and 3 pm.

The Hospital offers Free Bone Density Test, Free ECG Test, Free BP Check Up and other specialized consultation is free during the camp for all the patients.

The Senior Doctors Dr Paresh Vaswani (Paediatrician), Sneha Vaswani (Gynaecologist), Dr. Ashish Asudani (Gold Medallist Orthopaedic Surgeon), Dr. Pompy Devraj (MD, Anaesthesia Consultant Intensivist), Dr. Wasim Wanjara (MD, Diabetologist & Physician), Dr. Snehal Nimbhorkar (Consultant Psychiatrist & Counsellor), Dr. Kamraan Ahmed (BPTH) would provide their services at the camp.

For registration or any other enquiry, interested may call on 83084 81037 and also come to the spot and avail the free camp, says press release issued by Ashish Khatri.

