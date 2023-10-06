Fire at Perfect Cycle and Rexine Store, goods worth lakhs of rupees gutted

Nagpur: A major fire engulfed Perfect Cycle and Rexine Store located at 256, Vardhaman Nagar, Lakadganj here in the wee hours of Friday. The exact reason behind the fire could not be ascertained immediately; fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

According to police sources, Perfect Cycle and Rexine Store is a 6,300 sq ft godown of cycle spare parts, tyres, and foam owned by Mukesh Manilal Thakkar. At around 1 am, a fire broke out in the godown, which engulfed the entire premises in no time.

Consequently, the Fire Brigade was alerted. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Following the hardcore efforts of Fire Fighters, the fire was brought under control.

Further investigation is ongoing.

