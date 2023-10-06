Winter exams of RTMNU from Oct 16

Nagpur: The winter examinations of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University will begin from Monday, October 16.

An exam preparation meeting was chaired by the pro-vice chancellor Dr Sanjay Dudhe at Pariksha Bhavan. Dudhe ordered to announce revaluation results.

Review of exam preparations was taken during the meeting held in presence of director of exam and evaluation board Dr Prafulla Sable. He gave information about the time table, centres under university’s area, students appearing for the exams, centre heads and necessary items for the exam.

A meeting of exam centre heads has been organised on Thursday, October 12. Dr Dudhe asked the concerned to take precautions so that the students and colleges will not face any difficulty during winter exams.

Deputy registrar (exam) Naveen Mungle, deputy registrar Motiram Tadas, assistant registrar Sangeet Atram, Rajendra Pathak, Nitin Kadbe, Dhanusingh Pawar and other officials were present in the meeting.

