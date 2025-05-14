Fraudster Demands Semi-Nude Photos of Schoolgirls in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur – Panic and outrage have gripped Nagpur after several parents of schoolgirls received suspicious WhatsApp messages demanding semi-nude photographs of their daughters, falsely citing a government scheme.

The incident came to light when parents of students from classes 6 to 8 at a city-based school were asked to submit photos of their daughters “for educational purposes” via WhatsApp. Initially, the messages—allegedly from someone impersonating a female teacher—requested passport-size photographs. Believing it to be a genuine school request, some parents complied without verifying.

However, the situation escalated when some parents later received follow-up messages asking for semi-nude images, claiming it was part of a “government initiative.” Alarmed by the disturbing request, concerned parents immediately contacted school authorities. Upon inquiry, the school confirmed it had not issued any such request and that the messages were fraudulent.

Approximately 15 to 16 families are believed to have received the exploitative messages. A cybercrime case has been registered at Kotwali Police Station against unknown individuals. The police have launched an investigation and are actively tracing the source of the messages.

This alarming incident has sparked widespread concern among parents and educators in Nagpur, raising serious questions about online safety and the urgent need for greater digital vigilance in schools and homes.

