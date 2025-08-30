Fraud Case Registered Over Illegal Possession of Ancestral Land Using Fake Documents

Nagpur: A case has been registered against a local resident, Manavatkar from Koradi, for allegedly preparing forged documents in an attempt to fraudulently acquire possession of ancestral land.

According to police sources, the accused created fake 7/12 land extracts to unlawfully claim ownership of the complainant’s family farmland. These forged documents were then used to establish possession and even for attempts at selling the property.

When the complainant discovered the fraud, he immediately approached the police station. During investigation, it was confirmed that the documents presented by the accused were fabricated.

Subsequently, a case has been registered against Manavatkar under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 467, 468, 471 (forgery and use of forged documents), and 447 (illegal possession) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police officials confirmed that further investigation into the matter is underway under the guidance of the Police Inspector.