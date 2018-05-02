Fourth edition of IYC concludes on high note

Nagpur: “Passion is greater than fear,” this was the motto of the fourth edition of Indian Youth Conclave (IYC) stood this year. IYC 4.0- a two-day event conducted between January 25 and 26. The event experienced a footfall of 800+ youngsters. The first day of the event took place at Chitnavis Centre followed by the next event that happened at Regenta Central Hotel and Convention Centre.

The attendees were welcomed with great enthusiasm as the organizing team members joined hands and collectively chanted ‘IYC’ aloud. The schedule for the first day comprised a number of workshops and sessions to be conducted by young achievers belonging to different professions divided into three stages. Some of these were- ‘A journey of an engineer turned blogger by Parth Bajaj’, ‘Insights into Culinary Arts by Chef Ajay Chopra’, ‘Techie as a digital Nomad’, ‘Event Management by Sumedh Kanade’, ‘Session on Filmmaking by Rishab Joshi’, ‘Digital Marketing by Ruhan Naqash’, ‘Entrepreneurship by M. Zeeshan’, ‘How to be Sellable by BK Meheta’, ‘Scribbling by Shweta Hingoliakar’, ‘How Personality drives impact by Pranay Wankhede’, and many more. The day was concluded with an energetic musical performance by- The Unplugged Trio (band), followed by Darryl Ambrose’s soothing songs.

The second day’s schedule included two stages- one with sessions & workshops and the other with activities to induce a good thought process in the delegates. The 2nd stage also consisted of stalls belonging to various organisations as well as start-ups from Nagpur who were willing to give internship opportunities to the attendees.

These internship opportunities ensured that the attendees network well and take a firm step towards learning what they are passionate about. While Stage 2 was open for opportunities, Stage 1 displayed some wonderful sessions such as- ‘Sarah Hussain AKA Zingy zest -on blogging’, ‘Capturing the Moment by Anup J Kat’, ‘The Art of Storytelling by M. Sadriwala’, and ‘Ethics about Hacking by Yogesh Pandit’. Day 2 also consisted of mind-blowing Performances as well as Blind Folded Conversations under the stars (Curated by Janet Orlene).

Performers for the day were- Divyansh Shrivastava- Flutist who wooed the audience with his skilful music, The Shloka who energized the crowd with his power-packed Rapping Performance, Arham- Beat Boxing group and lastly Rushabh Jain, who pulled of a beautiful vibe among the crowd. Nautanki- The Drama club from Ramdeobaba College of Engineering and Management put the audience in awe by their perfectly portrayed Mime act on Ramayana.