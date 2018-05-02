Four tips when gambling online

Gambling online can be a lot of fun. Casino games, slot machines and poker tournaments can be a source of unlimited entertainment, and if you get lucky, you might as well win the big jackpot. The last couple of years an increasing number of new users are entering the gambling industry to try their luck and entertain themselves with the countless poker tournaments, blackjack tables and slot machines that are available online. Royal Panda casino and many others are offering great content and multiple gambling options on their websites and platforms. With an increasing number of new users, there are also a certain set of rules new users should learn, when dealing with online gambling. In order to establish healthy gaming and gambling habits it is important to stick to some rules that will ensure you, that you will not develop any addictions to gambling and money betting. In this article we highlight four key rules for gambling online so you can ensure controlling yourself when gambling online. It can be intriguing and exciting to gamble online – especially if you win money – but you should also bear in mind to keep a safe relationship with gambling so you don’t develop any addictions.

Never gamble money you cannot afford losing

Rule one. The most important one – never gamble money you can’t afford losing. This rule is the most vital rule for everyone who wants to gamble their money. If you gamble money away that you are unsure if you can afford, that is the first sign that you might have gambling problem. Thus, you should always ask a question when placing money on bets, roulettes or in slot machines – “can I really afford losing this one?”. If the answer is yes, you can continue playing but are you just slightly in doubt whether you can actually afford losing the money you should back out of gambling immediately. And don’t ever think you should win this month’s rent on casinos or budget your way to food on the table because you happen to gamble all the money away. Never gamble money, you cannot afford losing

Always stop when you think you should win your lost money back

If you have gambled before, you have probably tried losing a bet or a game on a casino game and experienced the frustrations with losing. The next thoughts in the process should then be – “I lost today. Let’s stop for now.” But as every gambler has experience, that is not the case. Most people will naturally want to win their money back and it is understandable. It also seems easy – you just have to win the next turn. Stop here. This is where you should back out – because it is in these cases where casinos make their profit. If you lose the next one you would want to win that back and it ends in a deep downward going spiral where you keep losing your money. Therefore, rule two, always stop gambling when you think you should win your lost money back. Nothing good ever came out of trying to break even your gambling.

Always play at licensed and legal casinos

Another important rule that will for sure guarantee you a nice experience when gambling online is to always play at licensed and legal casinos and betting companies. There are a lot of unlicensed and even illegal casinos out there, and as a consumer, you are not guaranteed your money if you play them. It is much safer and secure to play at licensed and legal casinos wherever you are. These casinos are regulated by state law and therefore your money and data will be secured in a safe way. Furthermore, it is always professional casino and betting companies behind the licensed and legal casinos, so it is just easier and safer to play here. They are also ready to aid you if you experience any challenges or need help.

Never gamble with the intent to earn money – play for the fun instead

There are reasons casinos exist and we hate to break to you – the casino always wins in the end. Yes, there are cases where players win big and go home with much more money than they came with, but that is the exception of the rule. You should never gamble to save up money or to earn extra money for yourself. It is a nice bonus when it happens but it is connected with a lot of uncertainty to gamble with the intent to earn money. You should instead view it as a source of entertainment and enjoy the many options and adrenaline rushes when you are gambling. Nothing beats the dopamine rush, when you win money but the prize itself should be secondary. Rule four – never gamble with the intent to earn money – play for the fun instead.