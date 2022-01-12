Four police stations get new Senior Police Inspectors

Nagpur: Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar on Tuesday appointed four new senior Police Inspectors (PI) at Ambazari, Gittikhadan, Ajni and Rana Pratap Nagar police stations.

As per the order, Sr PI of Ambazari police station Ashok Bagul will be replaced by Sr PI of Gittikhadan police station Gajanan Kalyankar. PI Bapu Dhere of Economic Offences Wing (EoW ) has been appointed as the Sr PI of Gittikhadan police station.

PI Sarin Durge who was given temporary charge of Ajni police station has been appointed as permanent in-charge of the police station. Similarly, WPI Vidya Jadhav will be acting as Sr PI Rana Pratap Nagar police station.

She was holding temporary charge of the police station after Sr PI Dinkar Thosare was transferred to Gondia on promotion in December last year. PI (Crime) Haridas Madavi of Ambazari police station has been transferred to Dhantoli police station in the same capacity.