Anti-socials thrash cab driver, loot Rs 2,000 cash at knife point

Nagpur: Three anti-socials, including two women, allegedly thrashed a cab driver and looted Rs 2000 cash from him at knife point in Ajni area on Sunday late night. The victim, Karan Keshavrao Punkar (39), a resident of Plot No 03, Uttan Nagar, Mankapur, lodged a complaint that around 11.15 pm on Sunday he got a booking from Ola.

As per the booking, a man and two women boarded his vehicle near Ayachit Mandir.They asked him to take them in front of New Mahalaxmi Tiles Stores on the road stretch between Shatabdi Chowk and Narendra Nagar Square. Around 11.40 pm, they asked him to stop the car.

Suddenly, they thrashed him and smashed his cellphone. The man, who was with the women, whipped out a knife and snatched away Rs 2000 from his pocket. Before he could raise an alarm, the robbers fled the spot.

On the basis of the cab driver’s complaint, Ajni Police registered a case under Sections 394, 427, 504 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and launched a search for the accused persons.