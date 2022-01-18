Four of family end life in Jaripatka

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed Dayanand Park vicinity in Jaripatka after four members of a family was found dead inside their house on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Madan Agrawal, his wife and two sons.

According to police sources, Agrawal, owner of Chinese Shop was under immense debt owing to loss he suffered in the business. Due to same, he was been tense from past couple of weeks. In the frustration, he reportedly attacked his wife and two sons with sharp edged knife and killed them on the spot and later consumed poison to end his life.

After receiving the information, the squad of Jaripatka Police rushed to the spot and conducted the panchanama. Further investigations are on.