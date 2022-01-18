FM holds presser on Devas-Antrix deal

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the Devas-Antrix issue:

Highlights of her presser ahead of the assembly polls:

— I would like to talk on Supreme Court judgment on Devas-Antrix issue. SC has given a comprehensive order. UPA got cancelled this deal in 2011. It was a fraud deal.

— Antrix appeared in agreement with Devas in 2005 during the UPA govt. It was a fraud deal. UPA govt cancelled this deal in 2011.

— In 2011, when the whole thing was cancelled, Devas went to international arbitration, Govt of India never appointed an arbitrator, was reminded to appoint arbitrator within 21 days, but govt didn’t appoint.

— Master game players in this are the Congress & with this SC order we’re able to see that… Now it should be Congress’ turn to answer how cabinet was kept in dark. They should have no moral right to speak about crony capitalism.