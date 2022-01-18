Cops On Watch: DCP Vinita S conducts surprise foot march to check Covid appropriate behaviour in markets

Nagpur: In a bid to check Covid appropriate behaviour in public places, Zone 2 Police led a surprise Foot March in Sitabuldi Market on Tuesday evening.

DCP Zone 2 Vinita, along with Senior Police Inspector Sitabuldi Atul Sabnis ,PI Crime Sitabuldi, Beat Officer and other officers and police personnel of Police Station participated in the foot patrolling,

The Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS) was also called for joint action against those Violating Covid Norms, on this occasion.

During the drive announcements were made by Police Vehicles requesting the Shopkeepers, Hawkers and customers in the market to follow the Covid appropriate behaviour. Even senior citizens and children were found without masks at places. They were cautioned and Action was taken against 20 other such persons who were found without masks.