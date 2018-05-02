Four men grab old man’s two plots fraudulently in Dighori

Nagpur: Wathoda police have booked four men on the charges of forging bogus documents and grabbing two plots of a man in Dighori.

A resident of Plot No. 440, Babulban,Lakadganj, Rajkumar Natthuji Tate (62), told police that he owns two plots – 38 Block A and 39 Block A – in the layout of Adivasi Samaj Unnati Sahakari Gruha Nirman Sanstha at Mouza Dighori.

The four accused, Mohd Yusuf, Patel Sadiq Ali, Siraj Ahmed Bashir Ali and Murlidhar Nimje (Who has passed away), conspired with each other and prepared forged documents and grabbed Rajkumar Tate’s two plots fraudulently between December 2012 and May 2014. When Tate came to know about the conspiracy, he registered a case with Nandanvan police in this connection.

Nandanvan API Mete has booked all the four accused under Sections 420, 465, 468, 471, 419, 447, 34 of the IPC and probing the matter further.