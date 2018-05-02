    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Jun 5th, 2021

    Four men grab old man’s two plots fraudulently in Dighori

    Nagpur: Wathoda police have booked four men on the charges of forging bogus documents and grabbing two plots of a man in Dighori.

    A resident of Plot No. 440, Babulban,Lakadganj, Rajkumar Natthuji Tate (62), told police that he owns two plots – 38 Block A and 39 Block A – in the layout of Adivasi Samaj Unnati Sahakari Gruha Nirman Sanstha at Mouza Dighori.

    The four accused, Mohd Yusuf, Patel Sadiq Ali, Siraj Ahmed Bashir Ali and Murlidhar Nimje (Who has passed away), conspired with each other and prepared forged documents and grabbed Rajkumar Tate’s two plots fraudulently between December 2012 and May 2014. When Tate came to know about the conspiracy, he registered a case with Nandanvan police in this connection.

    Nandanvan API Mete has booked all the four accused under Sections 420, 465, 468, 471, 419, 447, 34 of the IPC and probing the matter further.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Two goons attempt to murder man over old enmity in Lakadganj
    Two goons attempt to murder man over old enmity in Lakadganj
    Four men grab old man’s two plots fraudulently in Dighori
    Four men grab old man’s two plots fraudulently in Dighori
    Man killed as truck hits bike near Orange City Hospital
    Man killed as truck hits bike near Orange City Hospital
    Con man dupes woman of Rs 4 lakh by ‘promising’ job to her son in Health Deptt
    Con man dupes woman of Rs 4 lakh by ‘promising’ job to her son in Health Deptt
    Yoga and Meditation Are Proven Remedy For Stress Management -Dr. S S Uttarwar
    Yoga and Meditation Are Proven Remedy For Stress Management -Dr. S S Uttarwar
    WCL कर्मियों के प्रश्न पर INTUC से संलग्न संगठनों से चर्चा करना चाहिए था
    WCL कर्मियों के प्रश्न पर INTUC से संलग्न संगठनों से चर्चा करना चाहिए था
    वाघोड़ा-शिवरा घाट पर जांच के नाम पर सांठगांठ
    वाघोड़ा-शिवरा घाट पर जांच के नाम पर सांठगांठ
    संजय बंगाले ‘नासुप्र’चे नवे ट्रस्टी
    संजय बंगाले ‘नासुप्र’चे नवे ट्रस्टी
    मोहफुल गावठी दारु सामग्री साहित्य जप्त
    मोहफुल गावठी दारु सामग्री साहित्य जप्त
    Scientific guidelines contemplating system driven Covid management : Dipen Agrawal, President CAMIT
    Scientific guidelines contemplating system driven Covid management : Dipen Agrawal, President CAMIT
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145