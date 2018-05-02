    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Jun 5th, 2021

    Two goons attempt to murder man over old enmity in Lakadganj

    Nagpur: To settle scores over old enmity, two goons attacked a middle aged man with a knife and attempted to kill him in Lakadganj police jurisdiction on Friday night.

    The complainant, Mohd Siddiqui Mohd Sabir Sheikh (20), resident of Itwari Dahi Bazaar, Shanti Nagar, told police that his father Mohd Sabir Gulam Hussain (51) went for a stroll after dinner around 10.30 pm on Friday. While strolling, Mohd Sabir went towards Mir Aziz Masjid and was talking to his friend Nasir Khan (60).

    At the same time the accused Samir Khan Samsher Khan (29) and his one friend came there on a moped and picked up a quarrel with Mohd Sabir over old enmity. During the heated duel, the two accused whipped out a knife and stabbed Mohd Sabir on his abdomen and right hand with the intention to kill him. Both the accused fled the spot after attacking Mohd Sabir. The seriously injured Mohd Sabir was rushed to a hospital nearby.

    Lakadganj PSI Shinde has registered a case against the two accused under Sections 307, 34 of the IPC and searching for them.

