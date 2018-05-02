Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Aug 7th, 2019

Four members of a gang nabbed, dacoity foiled in Ganeshpeth

Nagpur: In the wee hour action, Ganeshpeth police foiled a dacoity plan by arresting four members of a gang from Cotton Market area on Wednesday. The fifth member of gang managed to escape taking advantage of darkness and is being searched.

The Head Constable of Ganeshpeth Police Station Pankaj Borade received inputs that a gang of five suspicious persons had assembled near Kanzi House in Cotton Market area around 0330 hours of Wednesday. Acting swiftly, a team of cops reached the spot and surrounded the gang. Cops managed to nab four members of the gang but the fifth one succeeded in fleeing the spot taking advantage of darkness. He is being hunted by cops.

The arrested gang members have been identified as Pawan Sundarlal Gaur (30) of Santra Market, Rahul Santosh Naidu (23) of Bajeria, Ashish Rambhau Gaekwad (28) of Ghat Road, and Prakash Suresh Suganpato (23), resident of Telipura. Cops recovered nylon rope, chilli powder, knives, rod and other material to be used in dacoity the accused had planned.

The four arrested accused have been booked under Sections 399, 402 of the IPC read with Section 4+25 of Arms Act and Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act. Further probe is on.

