Four-line note emerges as key clue in Neuron doctor’s death probe

Police say the handwritten message is not a suicide note but may offer insight into the mental stress Dr Ishwarchand Chandewar was experiencing before his death

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Nagpur: A handwritten four-line note recovered from the cabin of noted neurologist and Neuron Hospital administrator Dr Ishwarchand Chandewar has emerged as a significant lead in the investigation into his suspected suicide. While investigators have clarified that the note does not explicitly indicate any intention to end his life, they believe it may provide crucial insight into the emotional turmoil the 42-year-old doctor was facing in the days leading up to his death.

According to Senior Police Inspector Sainath Ramod of Dhantoli Police Station, the note was discovered inside a diary kept in a drawer of Dr Chandewar’s cabin at Neuron Hospital during the investigation.

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Written in Marathi, the note reportedly reads: “Tula Ekti Rahaychi Aahe Tar Raha” (“If you want to live alone, then do so”) and “Mi Khup Stress Madhe Aahe” (“I am under a lot of stress”). Police are now trying to establish who the message was intended for and whether it has any connection with the circumstances surrounding the doctor’s death.

As part of the investigation, police questioned hospital staff after learning that Dr Chandewar was in regular contact with a nurse employed at the hospital. The nurse, who had resumed duty only four days earlier after nearly two months of leave for her sister’s wedding, was called in for questioning.

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During her statement, she denied that the handwritten note was related to her in any manner. She told investigators that she shared a cordial and professional relationship with Dr Chandewar and that the two would occasionally converse during work. However, she categorically denied any personal dispute or relationship that could be linked to the contents of the note.

Investigators have stressed that the recovered message is not being treated as a suicide note, but rather as an important piece of evidence that could help reconstruct the doctor’s state of mind before his death.

Police said they are examining every possible angle, including personal stress, professional responsibilities, family-related issues and interpersonal relationships, before arriving at any conclusion.

Dr Chandewar was found dead inside a locked room at Neuron Hospital in Dhantoli on Monday morning. Preliminary investigations suggest he may have administered an overdose of anaesthesia to himself. Hospital staff alerted police after repeated attempts to contact him failed, following which the room was opened.

Earlier in the investigation, police examined Dr Chandewar’s call detail records and recorded statements of his family members, who reportedly told investigators that he had appeared normal in recent days and had shown no visible signs of emotional distress.

An accidental death case has been registered, and Dhantoli police have maintained that the exact cause and circumstances of the doctor’s death will only be determined after the investigation is completed and all evidence is thoroughly examined.

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