Estranged husband hacks woman to death on busy Kamptee road

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Nagpur: A bitter matrimonial dispute took a horrific turn on Friday evening when a 24-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in a brutal knife attack by her estranged husband on a busy road in Kamptee. The shocking incident, which unfolded in full public view, is believed to have stemmed from an ongoing divorce case between the couple.

The victim, Manju Pachare (24), a resident of Kamptee, died after being repeatedly stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon. Police have identified her estranged husband, Sandip Ramoji Pachare (31), a native of Pachwad village in Yavatmal district, as the prime accused. He remains on the run.

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According to the police, Manju and Sandip were married about five years ago, but their relationship reportedly deteriorated within the first year of marriage. Investigators said Sandip was allegedly addicted to alcohol and frequently subjected his wife to physical and mental abuse.

Unable to endure the alleged harassment, Manju left her matrimonial home in 2024 and began living with her parents. She subsequently initiated divorce proceedings, which, according to police, were marked by repeated disputes and confrontations between the couple.

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Police said Manju had gone to the local market on Friday evening when Sandip allegedly intercepted her on the road. Following a heated confrontation, he allegedly pulled out a sharp weapon and attacked her mercilessly, stabbing her multiple times in the chest, abdomen and head.

The assault left Manju lying in a pool of blood on the roadside, sending panic among passers-by. Local residents immediately alerted the police, but by the time officers reached the spot, the woman had already succumbed to her injuries. Her body was later sent for post-mortem examination.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VI) Dr Sandip Pakhale said the preliminary investigation strongly points to the victim’s estranged husband as the assailant.

“The accused fled the scene after taking away the victim’s mobile phone. Her handset was later traced near the Kamptee bus stand in a switched-off condition. The suspect’s mobile phone has also been switched off, and efforts are on to locate him,” the officer said.

The New Kamptee Police have registered a case of murder and formed teams to trace and arrest the absconding accused. Investigators are examining all aspects of the crime while continuing the search operation.

The daylight killing has once again highlighted the deadly consequences of unresolved domestic conflicts and violence against women, sending shockwaves through the Kamptee area.

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