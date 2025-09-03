Four lawyers from Nagpur elevated as Bombay High Court Judges

Nagpur: In a major boost to Nagpur’s legal fraternity, four senior lawyers from the city were sworn in as judges of the Bombay High Court in Mumbai on Tuesday. The newly appointed judges are Justice Nandesh Deshpande, Justice Mehroz Khan Pathan, Justice Raj Wakode, and Justice Rajneesh Vyas.

Their elevation follows the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium, which had proposed 14 names, including these four from Nagpur, for appointment as additional judges of the High Court. The Collegium’s proposal, sent to the Centre on August 19, received approval on August 28.

Justice Mehroz Khan Pathan previously served as a Government Pleader at the Nagpur Bench, while Justice Nandesh Deshpande held the position of Deputy Solicitor General of India and also worked as Assistant Solicitor General at the Nagpur Bench. Justice Raj Wakode and Justice Rajneesh Vyas were prominent private practitioners.

All four have distinguished careers, having handled a wide spectrum of constitutional, civil, and criminal matters. Their expertise and track record were key factors in the Collegium’s recommendation.

Welcoming the appointments, Advocate Atul Pande, President of the High Court Bar Association (HCBA), said, “The appointment of four judges from the Nagpur Bench is a matter of pride for the city’s legal fraternity. It reflects the strength and capability of lawyers from this region.”

With these appointments, the Nagpur Bench has reinforced its stature as a vital contributor to the judiciary of Maharashtra.