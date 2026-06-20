Four injured as car overturns during traffic check on Nagpur-Amravati Highway

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Nagpur: Four persons were injured after a car overturned during a vehicle-checking drive conducted by the Traffic Police on the Nagpur-Amravati National Highway near Bazargaon on Saturday.

The accident occurred in front of Agarwal Paper Mill while traffic personnel were carrying out a routine vehicle inspection campaign on the busy highway.

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According to preliminary information, a four-wheeler was stopped by the Traffic Police for checking when a speeding truck approaching from behind allegedly swerved abruptly while overtaking. The sudden manoeuvre forced the car driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The car subsequently rammed into a roadside barricade and overturned, creating panic among motorists and passers-by. All four occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries in the mishap.

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Local residents and police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.

Fortunately, no fatalities were reported in the accident. However, the overturned vehicle caused traffic disruption on the highway for some time before authorities cleared the road and restored normal movement.

Police reached the scene immediately after receiving information about the accident and took steps to regulate traffic and prevent further congestion.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact sequence of events and determine the role of the truck involved in the incident.

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