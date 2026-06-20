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Nagpur: The city police have solved a sensational chain-snatching case in which a debt-ridden vegetable vendor allegedly snatched a gold chain from a 78-year-old woman in broad daylight. The accused has been arrested and the stolen property recovered.

The incident took place on June 9 when Vijayalakshmi Suryanarayan Nere (78), a resident of Dharampeth, was returning home on foot after undergoing a blood test. As she was walking along Barlinge Road under Sitabuldi Police Station limits, a youth riding a scooter allegedly approached her and snatched her gold chain worth around Rs 1.25 lakh before fleeing the scene.

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Following the complaint, Sitabuldi Police registered a case and launched an investigation. Given the seriousness of the offence, the Crime Branch’s Anti-Chain Snatching Squad was assigned to trace the culprit.

Using technical surveillance and confidential inputs, the team identified and detained Manoj Prabhu Burde, a resident of Lalganj’s Jhade Chowk area. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to committing the crime.

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Police said Burde worked as a vegetable vendor at Kalamna Market and was also involved in informal money-lending activities. However, he had reportedly accumulated debts of nearly Rs 7 lakh and was unable to repay his creditors. Investigators said severe financial distress and the need to arrange money for his marriage allegedly drove him to commit the chain-snatching offence.

The police recovered the stolen gold chain, a mobile phone and the two-wheeler used in the crime. The total value of the recovered property is estimated at approximately Rs 3.55 lakh.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the accused was involved in any similar offences in the city.

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