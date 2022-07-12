Ex-Corporators see red as NMC’s Slum Department rushes works

Advertisement

Nagpur: Former Corporators have alleged that the splitting of work to the tune of almost one crore is nothing but a scam. In June, the NMC’s Slum Department split at least five works and invited tenders for 27 works worth less than Rs 10 lakh to avoid the online tender procedure, according to reports.

The former Mayor and MLC Pravin Datke said that this shows how officials commit scams. He pointed out that in the past works proposed by Corporators used to take a lot of time, while it takes no time to prepare development work files by any department at the NMC. “It’s nothing but a big scam,” Datke alleged. He also accused NMC officials of being involved in the stationery scam. “As an administrator, Radhakrishnan B must ensure that all guidelines are being followed to carry out development works in the city,” said Datke.

Former senior Congress Corporator Praful Gudadhe alleged there are many moles in the NMC. He stressed that the civic chief should ensure strict implementation of his past orders. In general, the Standing Committee’s approval is necessary to spend funds judiciously. “Taking advantage of the dissolved general body and administrator in power, the Slum Department splitting works is just the tip of the iceberg,” alleged former independent Corporator Abha Pande.

The violation by the Slum Department was due to Radhakrishnan’s failure as an Administrator, she said, adding, “If the mess is not checked, it will continue.” Former Standing Committee Chairman Avinash Thakre has stressed the need for third party audit of tenders and work orders issued. “The civic chief should conduct a third party audit of works carried out in the last five years,” he said.

