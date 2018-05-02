Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Tue, Apr 13th, 2021

    Four Covid patients die due to lack of oxygen in Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Kanhan

    Nagpur: At least four patients suffering from novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) allegedly due to lack of oxygen available at Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital, here on Tuesday. This was followed by the outrage from the relatives of the deceased who gheraoed hospital premises to express their anger, a sources from Kanhan Police said.

    According to sources, the hospital is affiliated to the WCL employees. However, as the number of virus borne patients in the District increased exponentially, Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital was recently transformed to Covid Centre.

    On Monday, the sum of 29 Covid patients were admitted in the hospital. 10 out of which were reportedly in critical condition. Following which the hospital staff had sought oxygen cylinders from nearby private hospitals but in vain. In the early hours on Tuesday morning, four patients reportedly succumbed to the disease owing to lack of oxygen, sources added.

    It is pertinent to mention that Covid-19 patients are facing miserable conditions owing to paucity of beds, oxygen, ventilators and medicines across the government facilities in Nagpur. In a bid to highlight the same the delegation of Resident Doctors met Divisional Commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar on Monday.


