After initial protests, Nagpur traders extend support to Maha Gov for “Complete Lockdown”

Partial lockdown might compel us to act otherwise, warns traders

Nagpur: Amid staggering upsurge in novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases across the district, several traders organisation in Nagpur has decided to extend support to the State Government if it imposes a “complete lockdown” to curb the spread of the virus. However, if the government imposes a half lockdown, the traders bodies will be compelled to take a different decision, the trader representatives said speaking to Nagpur Today.

Government should break the chain of Covid-19 and not the backbone of economy: Dipen Agrawal

Hailing the order lockdown that Uddhav Thackeray led MVA Government might announce soon, Dipen Agrawal, President, Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT) said partial lockdown has not been effecting in breaking the chain of Coronavirus de facto it has only been taking toll on small traders while e-commerce websites have filed with orders. So government should enforce complete lockdown banning all sort of non-essential activities.

“Traders are the backbone of the economy. Owing to partial lockdown norms, while government offices, private establishments etc were provided relief, small traders and retails on the other hand continued to suffer. So we only want to urge government that it should break the chain of coronavirus by creating adequate health infrastructure and by enforcing complete lockdown rather than breaking the backbone of economy,” Agrawal said and added, “We support the call of complete lockdown. However, if government announced any restrictions prejudice against traders, we will decide the further course of action accordingly.”

Government should offer some relief package for traders: Ashwin Mehadia

The President of Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC), Ashwin Mehadia also extended his full support to complete lockdown, however, he has also sought some relief package from the government.

“Owing to prolonged lockdown curbs, the traders are facing severe monetary crises. With exhausted savings and pending debt, many traders are already grappling to meet their ends. Apart from our family there are several other families that reply on our businesses. Under such circumstances government should offer some relief packages for traders. Apart from relief GST, electric bills, labour charges, the government should in act in time so that people should earn livelihood for their families, said Mehadia while painting a grim picture of the havoc caused by the pandemic on traders.

Need of uniform policies, not arbitrary restrictions: B C Bhartia

B.C Bhartia, National President, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) expressed the need of uniformed policy to curb Covid-19 instead of arbitrary restrictions that change frequently. He also expressed his willingness to comply with all the norms issued by the State Government however, he also advised the government that they should form policies that doesn’t effect or favour certain people or businesses only.

“First of all traders are not against any government but the arbitrary policies. In bid to control the virus borne disease, we need proactive approach and uniformed policies. Covid cases are on rise across the country, so there’s a need of uniformed policy that curb Covid cases, so that no one hold on to the grudges and at the same time provide stability to the economy,” said Bhartia.

– Shubham Nagdeve



