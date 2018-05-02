Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Tue, Apr 13th, 2021

    Covid-19: Testing at record high; Nagpur reports fresh 6,826 cases, 65 deaths

    Nagpur: As many as 6,826 persons tested positive for novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), while 65 people died of the virus borne disease in Nagpur district on Tuesday, an official release stated. Nagpur again surpassed its previous record and posted highest ever testing at 29,122, it mentioned.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has reached to 2,91,043 while the number of deaths rose 5,903.

    A total of 3,518 patients were discharged in the day following which the recovery rate has continued to drop in the district, while the total number of recovered patients has reached 2,24,078 (including home isolation recoveries).


    Cycling helps in reducing air, water pollution; save fuel money: Gadkari
    Covid-19: Testing at record high; Nagpur reports fresh 6,826 cases, 65 deaths
    Four Covid patients die due to lack of oxygen in Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Kanhan
    After initial protests, Nagpur traders extend support to Maha Gov for “Complete Lockdown”
    Corona blast: Chaos as scared people thronging pvt labs for tests in hundreds!
    Well Treat Hospital Director booked for death of four patients in fire
    देश में एक दिन में 1.61 लाख केस और 879 मौतें
    ‘कोर्ट’ फिल्म के नागपुर के एक्टर वीरा साथीदार का कोरोना के चलते निधन
    National Award-winning film Court’s actor Veera Sathidar dies of Coronavirus
    Banks to remain closed for 4 days till April 16: Check details here
