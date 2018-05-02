Covid-19: Testing at record high; Nagpur reports fresh 6,826 cases, 65 deaths

Nagpur: As many as 6,826 persons tested positive for novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), while 65 people died of the virus borne disease in Nagpur district on Tuesday, an official release stated. Nagpur again surpassed its previous record and posted highest ever testing at 29,122, it mentioned.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has reached to 2,91,043 while the number of deaths rose 5,903.

A total of 3,518 patients were discharged in the day following which the recovery rate has continued to drop in the district, while the total number of recovered patients has reached 2,24,078 (including home isolation recoveries).



