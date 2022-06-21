Teenage girl commits suicide over ill health in Ajni

Nagpur: A 17-year old girl committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Ajni police station area. The girl was depressed over her ill health and took the drastic step, police said.
The deceased was identified as Soumya Uttam Dongre, a resident of Cement Road, Manewada. According to police, Soumya was a student of Standard XI. Her mother Sadhna is a nurse at Mayo Hospital. Soumya was suffering from unbearable pain due to kidney stone disease. Her treatment was also going on but she was not getting relief.
On Sunday evening, Sadhna went to the hospital to attend her duties. Soumya hanged herself from a ceiling fan with a bedsheet late in the night. The incident came to fore when Sadhna returned home on Monday at 9 am. She knocked on the door but received no response from inside. She peeped through a window only to see the dangling body of Soumya. Neighbours gathered at the spot after hearing the screams of Sadhna.
On being informed, a team of Ajni police arrived at the spot and started the investigation. The body was sent for post-mortem after performing Panchnama. Sadhna’s husband died 15 years back.
A case of accidental death was registered by Ajni police. Further investigation is on.