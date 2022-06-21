Teenage girl commits suicide over ill health in Ajni

Advertisement

Nagpur: A 17-year old girl committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Ajni police station area. The girl was depressed over her ill health and took the drastic step, police said.

The deceased was identified as Soumya Uttam Dongre, a resident of Cement Road, Manewada. According to police, Soumya was a student of Standard XI. Her mother Sadhna is a nurse at Mayo Hospital. Soumya was suffering from unbearable pain due to kidney stone disease. Her treatment was also going on but she was not getting relief.