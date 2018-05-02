Four arrested in Gambling den kingpin Balya Binekar murder

Nagpur: Nagpur Crime Branch has arrested four killers of the infamous Kishor Binekar alias Balya, a suspected gambling den kingpin, who was allegedly stabbed to death by five assailants at a petrol pump on Saturday,within 24 hours

Crime branch squad arrested main accused Chetan Hazare, Rajat Thambe, Bharat Pandit from Ramtek premises. Earlier on Saturday Asif Luderkar was detained by the squad of Unit 1 of the crime branch a few hours after the crime scene

Chetan Hazare, who is the main accused is said to have planned to avenge the murder of his father.

More details awaited

