    Smart Cities Mission- Ranking of Nagpur improved Jumped from 48 th to 23 rd

    Nagpur – This may be a good news for Nagpurians as Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL) has improved its ranking from 48 th to 23 rd. In Maharashtra, except Pune and Nashik all other cities are behind Nagpur.

    Smart Cities Mission Director Shri Kunal Kumar has very recently taken a review of 8 cities in Maharashtra selected under smart cities Mission of Govt of India and he expressed happiness over the improvement of ranking of Nagpur which jumped from 48 to 23 within 2 months. Nagpur did utilise 100% grant of 196 Cr received from Central Govt under the Mission.

    In Maharashtra, except Pune & Nashik all other cities are now behind Nagpur. This was informed by Shri Mahesh Moroney, CEO of Smart City, Nagpur. He expressed gratitude towards Mayor Shri Sandip Joshi, Municipal Commissioner Shri Radhakrishna B for their guidance.

    Shri Mahesh Pathak, Principal Sectretary, UDD, Maharashtra and CEOs of all smart cities we’re present during this review thro video-conferencing.

    Shri Kunal Kumar also expresses happiness over the activities going on in Nagpur under “ India Cycles 4 change challenge “ and “ Streets for people challenge “ launched by Ministry of Housing & Urban Development under smart cities mission.

    Shri Kunal Kumar requested UD sectretary of Maharashtra that efforts should be made by all cities in Maharashtra to excel in smart cities Mission like Swachha Bharat Mission and others.

    Nagpur will definitely achieve no 1 position by Dec end this year, said Moroney.

