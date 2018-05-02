Live Video: Gambling den owner, Kishor Binekar killed in broad day light in Nagpur

Nagpur: Notorious gambling den owner, Kishor alias Balya Binekar was brutally killed by some assailants near Bhole Petrol Pump, under Sitabuldi Police on Saturday evening. This was the second murder in last 24 hours.

According to police sources, Binekar was driving his Hyundai Verna car when some unidentified miscreants intercepted his vehicle near Bhole Petrol Pump. The accused then assaulted Binekar with sharp edged weapons in full public view.

Following the incident DCP Zone II, Vinita Sahu, Sitabuldi cops along with sleuths of Crime Branch reached the spot. The body has been sent for autopsy to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). In the meantime cops have registered a case of murder against the unidentified accused and lunched the manhunt using CCTV footage.