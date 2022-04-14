In a first, Nagpur CP suspends 17 cops for long absence from duty

Advertisement

Nagpur: Long absence from duty and shirking responsibility proved costly to 17 police personnel of Nagpur Police Department as they were suspended by Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar. This is the first time that so many cops were suspended at one go, due to sloppy working style. The news has sparked a sensation in city police circles..

The suspended cops include those who have been on leave for over six months now, on the pretext of any medical or other emergencies. Despite issuing several notices to them, the cops failed to report to work.

Notably, two-days back, the Nagpur Police Commissionerate had issued notices to all the cops who were absent from the work. While some reported to work, 17 cops, again, ignored the notices of the Police Department. Following which the Nagpur top cop Amitesh Kumar suspended all the police personnel with immediate effect.

