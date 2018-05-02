Forum Installation “CRYPTEC” at GHRAET, Nagpur

The Department of Computer Science & Engineering, G. H. Raisoni Academy of Engineering & Technology had organized the CRYPTEC student forum installation for B.E. 3rd, 5th & 7thSem students of CSE department. The forum was installed under the valuable guidance of Dr. Vivek Kapur (Principal), Dr. Sanjay Haridas (Vice-Principal), Prof. Amit Pimpalkar (H.O.D.,CSE).

On the occasion of forum installation each one of them shared their views. Mr. Sahil Lanjewar (President Forum) has given the welcome speech followed by Prof. Sandhya Dhage (Forum In-charge) has given brief introduction about the various events organized under forum. Prof. Satish Pusdekar (Student Club In-charge) has explained about various clubs formed under student club and announced the starting of technical club named as Horrizon and has given the introduction of this club.

Chief Guest of program Mr. Shrikant Ardhapurkar (Founder, Crypto Forensic Technology, Nagpur) has elaborated the importance of student forum and active participation in activities for dynamic progress of students. Dr. Sanjay Haridas (Vice-Principal) has congratulated all forum bearers and guided them to conduct national level activities under forum. Finally, last but not the least honourable Dr. Vivek Kapur (Principal) has appreciated the president of technical club for start of technical activity under forumand has motivated the students to improve their skills by participating in various technical events with full dedication and practise more and more technical events. At the end of event the Ms. Pratiksha Gadge (Secretory) proposed vote of thanks.

On the same day of forum installation, inauguration of departmental magazine, wall magazines (Technical & Non-technical), Technical club (Horrizon) and student club (Fine Art & Craft Club) has been done by Chief Guest, Principal, Vice-Principal, and HOD in Computer Science & Engineering Department.

Under forum installation, various technical and non-technical events have been organized like Live sketch competition, Scrap Programming, Treasure Hunt, and Google Search. Many students have participated in different events.

All forum and club committee members and non-committee members cooperated very well to make this event successful & memorable. The guidance of Principal Sir, Vice-Principal Sir and helped the students for not only to conduct the technical events but also in their technical growth. Prof. S.N. Dhage and Prof. S. Pusdekar co-ordinated the event under the guidance of Dr. Vivek Kapur, Principal GHRAET and Prof. Amit Pimpalkar, HOD CSE.