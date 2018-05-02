Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Jun 13th, 2019

Fort – I Pipeline damaged by Metro vendor at Santra Market

Nagpur: A 375 mm dia Fort –I major water distribution line has been damaged by ITDC (Maha Metro contracter) at the Santra Market Gate (Near Back Side of Railway Station Gate) on June 13.

Following this major damage entire Fort 1 command area of Gandhibagh zone will remain affected till 4 pm on June 14.

Areas to remain affaected are: Bajeriya, Marwadi Chawl, Bhaldarpura, Natik Chowk, Ruilar Road, Ram Mandir Gali, Behind Old Hislop College and Attar Gali It may be mentioned earlier Maha Metro vendors have since November 2016 have 13 times damaged major distribution lines across city. Approx 49.45 Million Liters (MLD) potable water has gone waste following these damages on road NMC & OCW has appealed people from above mentioned affected areas to co-operate. For more information about water supply consumers can contact OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899.

