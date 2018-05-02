Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sat, May 1st, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Former RJD MP Shahabuddin dies of COVID-19

    Jailed former Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Mohammad Shahabuddin died of COVID-19 at DDU Hospital in New Delhi on Saturday, Delhi Prisons Department said.

    Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said, “Information has been received from DDU Hospital about the death of Mohd Shahabuddin, inmate of Delhi Prisons. He was suffering from COVID-19 and was admitted to DDU Hospital on April 20.”

    Prison officials said he was admitted to the ICU of the hospital two-three days ago.


