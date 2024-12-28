Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Cremated with Full State Honours

Advertisement













New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, a towering figure in Indian politics and the architect of the country’s economic liberalisation, was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi on Saturday morning. His daughter lit the funeral pyre during an emotional ceremony attended by national leaders, foreign dignitaries, and supporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes, describing Dr. Singh as an eminent statesman and a distinguished leader who left a lasting imprint on India’s development. President Droupadi Murmu, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge were among the dignitaries who paid their final respects. International figures, including Bhutan’s King Jigme Wangchuk and Mauritius’s Foreign Minister, also attended the funeral.

The final journey of the two-time Prime Minister began at the Congress headquarters, where party leaders and supporters gathered to pay homage. A flower-adorned vehicle carried Dr. Singh’s body in a solemn procession through the streets of Delhi, accompanied by chants of “Manmohan Singh amar rahe” (Manmohan Singh lives forever). Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined the procession alongside Dr. Singh’s family.

The Centre declared a seven-day national mourning period in honour of Dr. Singh. Flags across the country and at Indian missions worldwide are being flown at half-mast, and a half-day holiday was observed at central government offices on Saturday.

Traffic restrictions were imposed in parts of Delhi to accommodate the state funeral, with diversions at key roads like Raja Ram Kohli Marg, Rajghat, and Yudhister Setu.

The government also confirmed that space would be allocated for a memorial to commemorate Dr. Singh’s legacy, following discussions with Congress leaders.

Dr. Manmohan Singh served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and was a renowned economist who played a pivotal role in steering India through the 1991 economic crisis as Finance Minister. His tenure saw significant economic growth, infrastructure development, and social welfare initiatives, earning him respect both domestically and internationally.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) mourned the loss of a “true statesman” and celebrated his lifelong dedication to India’s progress. Leaders across party lines, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, also expressed their condolences.

Dr. Singh’s contributions to India’s economic and political landscape will be remembered for generations to come, marking the legacy of a leader who exemplified humility, integrity, and visionary leadership.