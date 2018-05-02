Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Sun, May 10th, 2020
    Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Admitted To AIIMS In Delhi

    Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), under observation at cardio-thoracic ward late Sunday night after he complained of chest pain.

    The 87-year-old former PM had undergone a successful bypass surgery in January 2009 at AIIMS.

    Singh has been a trenchant critic of the Narendra Modi government for its economic policies. Last month, he slammed the Centre for freezing the dearness allowance (DA) of central government employees and added it was unnecessary to impose these hardships amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

    In April, Singh had also accepted Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s request to guide the state government in restoring the state’s growth and economy once the Covid-19 crisis ends.

    Earlier this year, he had claimed that the Centre was in denial of an economic “slowdown” which was the reason for a lack of a “credible” solution to fix it.

    Singh is widely credited with ushering in broad economic reforms as the finance minister in the Narsimha Rao government in the 1990s.


