    Published On : Mon, May 11th, 2020
    Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to Lucknow hospital after stomach related ailments

    New Delhi: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to Lucknow’s Medanta hospital, late on Sunday night, after he complained of stomach pain. This is the second time in the past five days that the SP leader has been rushed to the hospital

    Earlier, he was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and discharged on Saturday.

    “There is swelling in his intestines but he is stable and should recover soon. Gastro-surgeon are monitoring his health,” said Dr Rakesh Kapoor, director of the Medanta hospital

    Speaking to reporters, Mulayam’s brother and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia chief Shivpal Singh Yadav said that SP founder’s health was fine. He also urged people to pray for his long life.


