Anita Omprakash Pandey, a niece of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, died at the age of 60 in Nagpur in Maharashtra, a kin said on Monday.

Pandey, a resident of Dev Nagar area in Khamla Layout in Nagpur, died on Sunday after being unwell for the past few months, he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement